Conceal Trading Down 4.7% This Week (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One Conceal coin can now be bought for about $0.0965 or 0.00001346 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Sistemkoin, Graviex and TradeOgre. Conceal has a market cap of $518,460.00 and approximately $91,930.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Conceal has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Conceal

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2016. Conceal’s total supply is 15,008,985 coins and its circulating supply is 5,371,456 coins. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork.

Conceal Coin Trading

Conceal can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Sistemkoin, Graviex and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

