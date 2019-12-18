Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.02

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.02 and traded as high as $8.13. Computer Modelling Group shares last traded at $8.10, with a volume of 27,420 shares.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMG. Industrial Alliance Securities upped their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$7.75 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.33, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.02 million and a PE ratio of 27.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.02.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$19.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$19.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Computer Modelling Group Ltd. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.14%.

In other Computer Modelling Group news, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 10,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.48, for a total transaction of C$84,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 809,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,862,880.96. Also, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 5,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.55, for a total transaction of C$42,757.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 730,302 shares in the company, valued at C$6,245,104.52. Insiders have sold 79,000 shares of company stock valued at $665,154 over the last ninety days.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada. The company offers CMOST AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for its reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil/gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to collaborate on the same asset.

