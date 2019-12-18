Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $8.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Communications Systems an industry rank of 151 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JCS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Communications Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Communications Systems in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Communications Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th.

In other news, VP Scott Fluegge sold 5,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total value of $34,416.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,664 shares of company stock worth $59,174. 21.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Communications Systems by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 663,568 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 134,043 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Communications Systems by 1.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 513,711 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Communications Systems by 3.7% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 321,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Communications Systems in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Communications Systems stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.49. The stock had a trading volume of 16,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,013. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $67.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 0.97. Communications Systems has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $9.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.72.

Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $18.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.10 million. Communications Systems had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 5.80%. Research analysts anticipate that Communications Systems will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Communications Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.27%.

About Communications Systems

Communications Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity infrastructure products for broadband and voice communications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Transition Networks segment designs, assembles, and markets media converters, NIDs, network interface cards, Ethernet switches, small form factor pluggable modules, and other connectivity products under the Transition Networks brand name.

