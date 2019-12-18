COLRUYT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Shares Down 1.8%

COLRUYT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:CUYTY)’s stock price dropped 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.85 and last traded at $12.85, approximately 156 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.09.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded COLRUYT SA/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised COLRUYT SA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of -0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.31 and its 200 day moving average is $13.90.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, and food service activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates food retail store network that includes 239 Colruyt stores, 135 OKay stores, 27 Bio- Planet stores, and 3 Cru stores, as well as 43 Dreamland stores in Belgium and 2 in France.

