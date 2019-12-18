Colorado Resources (CVE:CXO) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Colorado Resources Ltd (CVE:CXO) dropped 8.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, approximately 5,500 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 217,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The stock has a market cap of $9.75 million and a PE ratio of -6.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Colorado Resources Company Profile (CVE:CXO)

Colorado Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal assets include the North ROK, Hit, Kinaskan-Castle, KSP, and KingPin properties located in British Columbia.

