Coeur Mining’s (CDE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Noble Financial

Noble Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $7.50 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

CDE has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coeur Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Coeur Mining from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Coeur Mining from $7.50 to $7.80 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James set a $6.25 target price on Coeur Mining and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.11.

Shares of CDE stock opened at $7.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -720.00 and a beta of 0.84. Coeur Mining has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $7.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.10.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $199.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.41 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 10.57%. Coeur Mining’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coeur Mining will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 20,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. 64.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

