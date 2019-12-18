Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.22.

CDE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James set a $6.25 target price on Coeur Mining and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Coeur Mining from $7.50 to $7.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

NYSE:CDE traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,685,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,975,288. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -720.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Coeur Mining has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $7.43.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $199.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Coeur Mining will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 682,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 182,606 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,253,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,374 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 260.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,987,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,869 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 378,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 236,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 65,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.