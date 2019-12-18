CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) Given $31.50 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $31.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.67 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given CNB Financial an industry rank of 158 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCNE. Zacks Investment Research raised CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of CNB Financial by 11.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CNB Financial by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of CNB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. CNB Bank grew its position in shares of CNB Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 156,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. 44.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CCNE traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $33.14. 7,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,816. CNB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.43 and a fifty-two week high of $33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $502.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.65.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $36.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.52 million. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 22.01%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CNB Financial will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from CNB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

