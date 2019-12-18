Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CINEMARK HOLDINGS Is a leader in the motion picture exhibition industry.Cinemark operates 408 theatres and 4,657 screens in 38 states in the United States and internationally in 12 countries, mainly in Mexico, South and Central America. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CNK. Goldman Sachs Group set a $43.00 target price on Cinemark and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. B. Riley downgraded Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.50 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cinemark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of CNK stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.13. 1,767,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,177. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.05. Cinemark has a fifty-two week low of $31.52 and a fifty-two week high of $43.51.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $821.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.69 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cinemark will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Cinemark by 537.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Cinemark in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Cinemark in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Cinemark by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

