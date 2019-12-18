CIBC Boosts Altagas (TSE:ALA) Price Target to C$22.00

Altagas (TSE:ALA) had its price objective increased by analysts at CIBC from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ALA. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Altagas in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Altagas from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Altagas from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$19.00 target price on shares of Altagas in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altagas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$21.50.

Shares of TSE ALA traded up C$0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$19.98. 1,638,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.83, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.61 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.26. Altagas has a twelve month low of C$11.87 and a twelve month high of C$20.87.

Altagas (TSE:ALA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$888.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$998.54 million. On average, analysts expect that Altagas will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Allan Leslie Edgeworth purchased 5,000 shares of Altagas stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$19.10 per share, with a total value of C$95,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$112,613.60.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and 2 regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

