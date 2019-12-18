CHS Inc Preferred Shares Series 4 (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Trading Down 0%

CHS Inc Preferred Shares Series 4 (NASDAQ:CHSCL) dropped 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.46 and last traded at $27.49, approximately 216 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 31,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.50.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.51.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CHS Inc Preferred Shares Series 4 stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in CHS Inc Preferred Shares Series 4 (NASDAQ:CHSCL) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CHS Inc Preferred Shares Series 4 were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It engages in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

