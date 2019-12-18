Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Price Target Increased to C$9.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) had its target price raised by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CHR. TD Securities cut shares of Chorus Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 18th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Chorus Aviation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.29.

TSE:CHR traded up C$0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$8.19. 449,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,340. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86. Chorus Aviation has a 52-week low of C$4.54 and a 52-week high of C$8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 294.88, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.76.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the airline business in Canada and the United States. It operates scheduled passenger service on behalf of Air Canada under the Air Canada Express brand name with approximately 694 departures per weekday to 60 destinations in Canada, as well as 18 destinations in the United States.

