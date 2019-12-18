Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) Shares Up 6.1%

Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) were up 6.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.82 and last traded at $0.82, approximately 83,285,044 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 56,027,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

CHK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $2.25 to $1.25 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. MKM Partners dropped coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.27.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.43.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Chesapeake Energy’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas L. Ryan acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.77 per share, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 928,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,968.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO William M. Buergler bought 70,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.71 per share, for a total transaction of $50,183.51. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 408,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,836.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 570,681 shares of company stock valued at $477,184 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHK. XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 169.7% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 27,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 75.0% in the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 17,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma.

