Charles Race Sells 794 Shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock

Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) insider Charles Race sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.63, for a total transaction of $92,604.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,672.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of Okta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.49, for a total transaction of $5,974,500.00.

On Thursday, October 10th, Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of Okta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total transaction of $5,823,500.00.

Shares of OKTA traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.40. 1,112,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,216,881. Okta Inc has a 12-month low of $52.05 and a 12-month high of $141.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.04 and a beta of 1.07.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $153.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.88 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 53.08% and a negative net margin of 35.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts expect that Okta Inc will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on OKTA shares. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Okta from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Okta from $125.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Okta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Okta in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Okta in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Okta by 196.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

