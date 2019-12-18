ChainX 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $445,811.00 (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One ChainX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.61 or 0.00023104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and BigONE. In the last seven days, ChainX has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. ChainX has a market capitalization of $4.78 million and approximately $445,811.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014328 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00189133 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.23 or 0.01188960 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000656 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00026106 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00119987 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ChainX Coin Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 2,960,950 coins. ChainX’s official website is chainx.org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org

ChainX Coin Trading

ChainX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

