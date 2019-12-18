Centauri Price Tops $0.0012 on Top Exchanges (CTX)

Centauri (CURRENCY:CTX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 17th. Centauri has a market cap of $54,131.00 and approximately $121.00 worth of Centauri was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centauri coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates and Livecoin. Over the last week, Centauri has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00037083 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $415.82 or 0.06221639 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000460 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00027223 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002183 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00001473 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000338 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Centauri Coin Profile

CTX is a coin. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Centauri’s total supply is 45,650,664 coins and its circulating supply is 44,981,014 coins. Centauri’s official Twitter account is @CarTaxi_24 . The official message board for Centauri is centauricoin.info/blog . Centauri’s official website is centauricoin.info

Centauri Coin Trading

Centauri can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centauri directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centauri should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centauri using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

