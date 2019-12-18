CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) General Counsel Lee J. Brunz Sells 1,000 Shares

CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total transaction of $55,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 41,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,597.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CDK traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $55.31. 984,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,590. CDK Global Inc has a 12 month low of $41.50 and a 12 month high of $63.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.91.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. CDK Global had a net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 72.27%. The business had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. CDK Global’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CDK Global Inc will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is 19.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of CDK Global in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CDK Global in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CDK Global by 3.5% during the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 6,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in CDK Global by 3.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in CDK Global by 3.6% during the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 7,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in CDK Global by 73.9% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 654 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in CDK Global by 2.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

