CCUniverse (UVU) Market Cap Achieves $50,442.00

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. During the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded flat against the US dollar. CCUniverse has a market cap of $50,442.00 and approximately $4,285.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CCUniverse token can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

999 (999) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00050654 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003889 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000190 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 58.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000074 BTC.

About CCUniverse

CCUniverse (CRYPTO:UVU) is a token. It launched on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 309,997,364 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,008,108 tokens. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

CCUniverse can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

