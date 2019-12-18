Cashaa Price Hits $0.0037 (CAS)

Cashaa (CURRENCY:CAS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Cashaa has a market cap of $2.76 million and approximately $1,994.00 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cashaa token can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Exrates, IDEX and TOPBTC. In the last week, Cashaa has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cashaa alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014946 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00189903 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.89 or 0.01231613 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000190 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00027163 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00120978 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Cashaa

Cashaa’s genesis date was October 12th, 2017. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 756,876,542 tokens. Cashaa’s official message board is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH . The official website for Cashaa is www.cashaa.com . The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cashaa

Cashaa can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Exrates, TOPBTC and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cashaa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cashaa using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cashaa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cashaa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.