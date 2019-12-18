Casa Minerals (CVE:CASA) Trading Up 18.8%

Casa Minerals Inc (CVE:CASA)’s stock price was up 18.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, approximately 30,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 72,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 million and a PE ratio of -8.64.

About Casa Minerals (CVE:CASA)

Casa Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum. It focuses on the exploration of the Pitman Property comprising 15 mineral claims covering 7,871.371 hectares located in Terrace, British Columbia.

