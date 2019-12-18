Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) Trading 8.5% Higher

Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) shares traded up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.33 and last traded at $8.32, 4,067,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 17% from the average session volume of 4,901,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.67.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a report on Sunday, September 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Williams Capital cut shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrizo Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.58. The stock has a market cap of $770.52 million, a P/E ratio of 2.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.12.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a net margin of 61.01% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $256.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.67 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven A. Webster purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $323,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,849,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,439,118.27. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Webster purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.41 per share, with a total value of $160,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,895,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,563,283.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth about $378,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 23.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 103,406 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 19,321 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 83.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 556,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,550,000 after acquiring an additional 252,890 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth about $442,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth about $724,000.

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Permian Basin in West Texas.

