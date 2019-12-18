Caribbean Utilities (TSE:CUP.U) Trading Up 0.1%

Caribbean Utilities Company Ltd (TSE:CUP.U) was up 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$16.51 and last traded at C$16.51, approximately 100 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at C$16.50.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Caribbean Utilities from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.73, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.72 million and a PE ratio of 18.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$17.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$16.22.

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. engages in the electricity generation, transmission, and distribution activities in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands. The company generates electricity using diesel. As of December 31, 2018, it operated diesel generating units with an installed generating capacity of 161 megawatts; and 8 transformer substations with approximately 441 miles of land-based high-voltage transmission and distribution lines, and 15 miles of high-voltage submarine cable.

