CardioComm Solutions (CVE:EKG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.03

CardioComm Solutions Inc (CVE:EKG)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 10000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm has a market cap of $5.63 million and a P/E ratio of -7.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 430.31.

CardioComm Solutions Company Profile (CVE:EKG)

CardioComm Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiary, CardioView Inc, develops software and hardware products, and core laboratory reading services related to electrocardiogram (ECG) and ambulatory arrhythmia monitoring systems for medical and consumer markets worldwide. Its technology is used in a range of products for the recording, transmission, viewing, analyzing, reporting, and storage of ECGs for arrhythmia screening, diagnosis, and management of cardiac patients.

