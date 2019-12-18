Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.60.

Several research firms recently commented on CARA. Zacks Investment Research cut Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Cara Therapeutics from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $45,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,785. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Terrillion sold 3,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $67,859.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,770.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,346,320. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARA. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 97.5% during the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,938,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,671,000 after acquiring an additional 956,968 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $20,490,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $20,454,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 390.4% during the second quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 703,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,124,000 after acquiring an additional 560,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 10.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,800,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,207,000 after buying an additional 266,749 shares in the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CARA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.00. The stock had a trading volume of 721,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,639. The company has a market capitalization of $680.51 million, a PE ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.48. Cara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.19 and a 1 year high of $27.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.15). Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 470.70% and a negative return on equity of 70.35%. The company had revenue of $5.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 million. As a group, analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

