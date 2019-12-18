Capreit (TSE:CAR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Capreit (TSE:CAR) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Capreit has a fifty-two week low of C$20.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.88.

Capreit (TSE:CAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C$1.50. The business had revenue of C$198.76 million during the quarter.

