Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $226.98

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $226.98 and traded as high as $261.20. Capital & Counties Properties PLC shares last traded at $253.00, with a volume of 3,165,886 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a report on Monday, December 2nd. HSBC lowered shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 301 ($3.96) to GBX 265 ($3.49) in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 279 ($3.67) to GBX 270 ($3.55) in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 248.67 ($3.27).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.90, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 253.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 227.14.

In other news, insider Ian Hawksworth sold 215,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 252 ($3.31), for a total value of £543,495.96 ($714,938.12).

Capital & Counties Properties PLC Company Profile (LON:CAPC)

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, invests in, develops, and manages real estate properties in the United Kingdom. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in London; and Earls Court, a mixed-use development estate in London. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

