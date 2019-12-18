Canarc Resource (TSE:CCM) Shares Down 16.7%

Canarc Resource Corp. (TSE:CCM) shares fell 16.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, 407,420 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 350% from the average session volume of 90,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 23.63 and a current ratio of 23.63.

Canarc Resource Company Profile (TSE:CCM)

Canarc Resource Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the New Polaris gold mine project located in north-western British Columbia.

