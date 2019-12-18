Canaan (NYSE:CAN) Stock Price Up 11.6%

Shares of Canaan Inc. (NYSE:CAN) rose 11.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.33 and last traded at $5.19, approximately 451,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 315,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.

About Canaan (NYSE:CAN)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

