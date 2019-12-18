CAHS China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.80

CAHS China HGS Real Estate, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.80 and traded as low as $0.77. CAHS China HGS Real Estate shares last traded at $0.82, with a volume of 3,242 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.80.

CAHS China HGS Real Estate Company Profile (NASDAQ:HGSH)

China HGS Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops real estate properties in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the construction and sale of residential apartments, parking lots, and commercial properties. It also develops multi-layer, sub-high-rise, and high-rise apartment buildings, as well as office buildings.

