Burnham Holdings Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (OTCMKTS:BURCA)

Burnham Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:BURCA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.

Shares of BURCA traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330. Burnham has a 52 week low of $13.53 and a 52 week high of $15.49. The stock has a market cap of $44.70 million, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.36.

Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $52.10 million for the quarter. Burnham had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 10.29%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Burnham from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

Burnham Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells boilers and related heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products and accessories for residential, commercial, and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. Its residential hydronic heating products include cast iron, stainless steel, aluminum, and steel boilers; cast iron and steel heat distribution products; and warm air furnaces and central air conditioning systems for the residential heating and cooling markets.

