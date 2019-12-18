BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BRT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of BRT Apartments stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.03. The stock had a trading volume of 43,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,179. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.93. The company has a market capitalization of $274.33 million, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. BRT Apartments has a 1 year low of $10.91 and a 1 year high of $18.75.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $34.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.66 million. BRT Apartments had a return on equity of 0.99% and a net margin of 2.15%. As a group, equities analysts expect that BRT Apartments will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from BRT Apartments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.72%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 8.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 467,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 38,256 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 13.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 22,138 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 913,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,907,000 after purchasing an additional 21,067 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 46.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 51,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 16,370 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.36% of the company’s stock.

About BRT Apartments

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties. Interested parties are urged to review the Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 and the supplemental disclosures regarding the quarter on the investor relations section of the Company's website.

