Brokerages Set Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) Target Price at $75.44

Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.44.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Envestnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

In other news, CFO Peter D’arrigo sold 10,000 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $699,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,747 shares in the company, valued at $4,386,642.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William Crager sold 9,094 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total transaction of $540,638.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,839,246.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,468 shares of company stock valued at $6,224,161. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENV. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 148.3% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,541,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,392,000 after buying an additional 920,535 shares in the last quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Envestnet in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,701,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Envestnet by 9.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,491,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,053,000 after purchasing an additional 384,026 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Envestnet in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,343,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Envestnet in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,595,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

ENV traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.81. 257,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 55.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.42. Envestnet has a 1-year low of $46.57 and a 1-year high of $73.94.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $236.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.02 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 8.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Envestnet will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

