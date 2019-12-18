Brokerages Set BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) Target Price at $17.00

BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BPMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BPMP. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BP Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in BP Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in BP Midstream Partners by 188.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 10,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in BP Midstream Partners by 16.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 42.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BPMP traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.75. 252,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,636. BP Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The company has a quick ratio of 8.90, a current ratio of 8.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.97. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.59.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 128.52% and a return on equity of 72.31%. The business had revenue of $34.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns an onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

