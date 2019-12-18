Brokerages Expect KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Will Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) to post earnings per share of $0.46 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for KBR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.49. KBR reported earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KBR will report full year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow KBR.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. KBR had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 12.77%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KBR. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. KBR has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.44.

NYSE:KBR traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,268. KBR has a 1 year low of $13.90 and a 1 year high of $30.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.55 and a 200-day moving average of $26.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. KBR’s payout ratio is 20.92%.

In other KBR news, EVP Eileen Akerson sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $37,547.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,250,361.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KBR by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,834 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of KBR by 834.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 6,793 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of KBR by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KBR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KBR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

