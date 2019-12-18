Brokerages Anticipate Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $252.12 Million

Analysts expect Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) to post sales of $252.12 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Virtu Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $247.56 million and the highest is $256.68 million. Virtu Financial reported sales of $299.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will report full year sales of $972.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $965.08 million to $980.86 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Virtu Financial.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VIRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Compass Point set a $18.00 target price on Virtu Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Shares of VIRT stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,248,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,995. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.97. Virtu Financial has a 52-week low of $15.32 and a 52-week high of $29.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of -0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

In other Virtu Financial news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu purchased 20,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.24 per share, with a total value of $324,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,141,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 63.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIRT. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 211.7% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,129,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842,600 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 40.9% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,767,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,638 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 445.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 939,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,464,000 after purchasing an additional 767,332 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 16,077.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 672,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,658,000 after purchasing an additional 668,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 12.0% during the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 5,383,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,246,000 after purchasing an additional 578,148 shares during the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

