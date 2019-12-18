Brokerages Anticipate PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.48 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) will announce sales of $4.48 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for PNC Financial Services Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.47 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.50 billion. PNC Financial Services Group posted sales of $4.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 15th.

On average, analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group will report full year sales of $17.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.50 billion to $17.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $17.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.62 billion to $18.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover PNC Financial Services Group.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.91.

In related news, EVP Joseph E. Rockey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vicki C. Henn sold 3,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.96, for a total transaction of $565,747.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,623 shares of company stock worth $28,044,817 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 9.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 9.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 503,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,105,000 after buying an additional 44,967 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 23,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,226,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 352,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,366,000 after buying an additional 20,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $160.36. 1,511,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,985,567. The firm has a market cap of $70.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.14. PNC Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $108.45 and a 1 year high of $160.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.55 and a 200 day moving average of $140.38.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

