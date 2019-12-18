Brokerages Anticipate Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $422.46 Million

Equities analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) will post sales of $422.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $382.40 million and the highest is $454.80 million. Liberty Oilfield Services reported sales of $473.12 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full year sales of $2.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Liberty Oilfield Services.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.12). Liberty Oilfield Services had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $515.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.04 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Oilfield Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.06.

In other news, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 5,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $51,865,000.00. 6.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRT. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 135,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 59,811 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000.

NYSE:LBRT remained flat at $$10.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 2,611,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,771. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.16 and its 200 day moving average is $11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Liberty Oilfield Services has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $17.70. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 2.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Liberty Oilfield Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.05%.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.