Brambles (ASX:BXB) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.28

Brambles Limited (ASX:BXB) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.28 and traded as high as $12.39. Brambles shares last traded at $12.36, with a volume of 14,606,870 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.78, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is A$12.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$12.29.

About Brambles (ASX:BXB)

Brambles Limited provides supply-chain logistics solutions based on the provision of reusable pallets, crates, and containers for shared use by various participants in the supply chain. The company operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India; and IFCO segments.

