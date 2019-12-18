BOMB Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $26,124.00 (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. BOMB has a market capitalization of $701,065.00 and approximately $26,124.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOMB token can now be bought for $0.73 or 0.00011043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and DDEX. Over the last seven days, BOMB has traded 18.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00056340 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00089851 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 30% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000937 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00059901 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,655.43 or 1.00094152 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002110 BTC.

BOMB Token Profile

BOMB (CRYPTO:BOMB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 21st, 2016. BOMB’s total supply is 955,527 tokens and its circulating supply is 954,739 tokens. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com

BOMB Token Trading

BOMB can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

