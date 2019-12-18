Boeing Co to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $2.06 (NYSE:BA)

Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 2.055 per share by the aircraft producer on Friday, March 6th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

Boeing has increased its dividend by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Boeing has a dividend payout ratio of 838.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Boeing to earn $19.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $8.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.5%.

Shares of BA traded up $7.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $334.53. 4,489,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,359,189. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $356.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $357.80. The company has a market cap of $192.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 39.67 and a beta of 1.24. Boeing has a 1-year low of $292.47 and a 1-year high of $446.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 367.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boeing will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on BA shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Boeing from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Buckingham Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $365.00 price objective (down previously from $395.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $322.75 price objective (down previously from $327.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Boeing from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $372.87.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

