Bmo Equal Weight Reits Index Etf (TSE:ZRE) Trading Down 0%

Bmo Equal Weight Reits Index Etf (TSE:ZRE) dropped 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$24.64 and last traded at C$24.67, approximately 24,006 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 23,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$24.68.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$25.08.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%.

Read More: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Bmo Equal Weight Reits Index Etf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bmo Equal Weight Reits Index Etf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.