Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BLBD. BidaskClub upgraded Blue Bird from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Blue Bird in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Blue Bird currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of Blue Bird stock traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $21.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,364. The company has a market capitalization of $559.97 million, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.02. Blue Bird has a 52-week low of $15.67 and a 52-week high of $21.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.28.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $343.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.50 million. Blue Bird had a net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 56.27%. Research analysts expect that Blue Bird will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLBD. RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the second quarter worth approximately $3,840,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the second quarter worth approximately $2,201,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Blue Bird by 65.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 36,496 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Blue Bird by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,082,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,310,000 after purchasing an additional 34,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blue Bird by 2.1% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,329,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,176,000 after purchasing an additional 27,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

