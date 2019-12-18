Blockmason Credit Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $2.45 Million (BCPT)

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 18th. One Blockmason Credit Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0211 or 0.00000294 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Binance, HitBTC and Cryptopia. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a market cap of $2.45 million and approximately $70,640.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014006 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00186694 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.16 or 0.01190188 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000639 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000187 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025712 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00119459 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Blockmason Credit Protocol Token Profile

Blockmason Credit Protocol’s genesis date was August 28th, 2017. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 tokens. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Blockmason Credit Protocol is medium.com/@BlockMason . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official website is blockmason.io . The Reddit community for Blockmason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Blockmason Credit Protocol

Blockmason Credit Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bittrex, HitBTC, Binance, Cryptopia and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockmason Credit Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockmason Credit Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockmason Credit Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

