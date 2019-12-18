Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund (NYSE:MEN) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.15

Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund Inc. (NYSE:MEN) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.15 and traded as high as $11.16. Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund shares last traded at $11.16, with a volume of 8,010 shares trading hands.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.20.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%.
About Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund (NYSE:MEN)
BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.
Recommended Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.