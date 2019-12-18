Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund (NYSE:MEN) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.15

Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund Inc. (NYSE:MEN) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.15 and traded as high as $11.16. Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund shares last traded at $11.16, with a volume of 8,010 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.20.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEN. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 177,912 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 15,400 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 137,677 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 16,594 shares during the period. Finally, Partnervest Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $145,000.

About Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund (NYSE:MEN)

BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

