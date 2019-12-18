Blackrock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Given Consensus Rating of “” by Analysts

Blackrock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) has received a consensus recommendation of “N/A” from the zero research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports.
Shares of NYSE BME traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $41.26. 1,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,200. Blackrock Health Sciences Trust has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $42.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.71.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.
About Blackrock Health Sciences Trust
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.
