Blackrock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Given Consensus Rating of “” by Analysts

Blackrock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) has received a consensus recommendation of “N/A” from the zero research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports.

Shares of NYSE BME traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $41.26. 1,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,200. Blackrock Health Sciences Trust has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $42.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.71.

Get Blackrock Health Sciences Trust alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Blackrock Health Sciences Trust by 9.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,772,000 after acquiring an additional 14,526 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Blackrock Health Sciences Trust by 10.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 159,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after acquiring an additional 15,453 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Blackrock Health Sciences Trust by 3.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 111,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackrock Health Sciences Trust by 15.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Blackrock Health Sciences Trust by 5.4% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 20,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter.

About Blackrock Health Sciences Trust

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Health Sciences Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Health Sciences Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.