Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) Chairman Sells $585,150.00 in Stock

Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) Chairman David R. Emery sold 7,500 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $585,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 130,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,166,474.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BKH stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.33. 205,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,393. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.23. Black Hills Corp has a 52-week low of $59.49 and a 52-week high of $82.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $325.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.42 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 12.32%. Black Hills’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Black Hills Corp will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This is a boost from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is presently 60.45%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BKH. Mizuho began coverage on Black Hills in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Black Hills by 13.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Black Hills during the third quarter worth approximately $1,109,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Black Hills during the third quarter worth approximately $1,001,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Black Hills by 71.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in Black Hills by 7.0% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 88,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,689,000 after buying an additional 5,786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

