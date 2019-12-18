BitTorrent (BTT) Price Tops $0.0003

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 17th. One BitTorrent token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including UPbit and Binance. During the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. BitTorrent has a market cap of $58.20 million and $70.69 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014984 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00188205 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.54 or 0.01220634 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000655 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00026804 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00120541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BitTorrent Token Profile

BitTorrent was first traded on January 20th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 212,116,500,000 tokens. The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent . BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

BitTorrent can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

