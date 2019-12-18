Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Reaches $82.04 on Exchanges

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and approximately $593.54 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for approximately $82.04 or 0.01189042 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinZest, Bittrex, WazirX and IDAX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014581 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00192043 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000658 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00026509 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00120239 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,068,415 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode . The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

Bitcoin SV can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Bitrue, Korbit, MBAex, Trade Satoshi, Indodax, Bibox, SouthXchange, Kraken, Bithumb, Kucoin, OKEx, Hotbit, Cobinhood, Coinsquare, FCoin, Bitkub, Coinbit, Poloniex, BigONE, ZB.COM, CoinBene, Bit-Z, Bittrex, DragonEX, OTCBTC, Gate.io, HitBTC, IDAX, Huobi, YoBit, Binance, Bitbns, CoinEx, Koinex, WazirX, CoinZest, Upbit, Bitfinex, BX Thailand and Altcoin Trader. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

