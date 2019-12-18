Bitblocks Price Hits $0.0053 (BBK)

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Bitblocks has a total market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $288,239.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitblocks has traded up 596.4% against the US dollar. One Bitblocks coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, Cryptohub and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitblocks alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00056340 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00089851 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 30% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000935 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00059901 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,655.43 or 1.00094152 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002107 BTC.

About Bitblocks

Bitblocks is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 214,341,761 coins. Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_ . The official website for Bitblocks is bitblocksproject.com

Buying and Selling Bitblocks

Bitblocks can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptohub, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitblocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitblocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitblocks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.