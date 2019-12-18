Bio-Gene Technology (ASX:BGT) Shares Up 11.9%

Bio-Gene Technology Ltd (ASX:BGT)’s stock price traded up 11.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as A$0.24 ($0.17) and last traded at A$0.24 ($0.17), 2,617,569 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.21 ($0.15).

The company has a market cap of $30.32 million and a P/E ratio of -13.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is A$0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$0.13.

Bio-Gene Technology Company Profile (ASX:BGT)

Bio-Gene Technology Limited, a biotechnology company, engages in developing insecticides/pesticides for animal health, crop protection, public health, and consumer applications in Australia. It is involved in developing Flavocide, a beta-triketone insecticide product chemically synthesized nature-identical compound; and Qcide, a natural oil extracted from the leaves of a rare cultivar of an Australian eucalypt, the Gympie Messmate.

